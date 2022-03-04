BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BUI)

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.

Shares of NYSE:BUI opened at $23.94 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $25.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.68. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 52 week low of $22.37 and a 52 week high of $27.79.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BUI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 513,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,229,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 85,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,000 after buying an additional 2,931 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 84,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,115,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 37.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $467,000 after buying an additional 5,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. It invests primarily in equity securities issued by companies that are engaged in the Utilities and Infrastructure business segments.

