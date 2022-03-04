BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, an increase of 245.9% from the January 31st total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 44,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MUE. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 64.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,114 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at $88,000. QP Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 3rd quarter worth $142,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the third quarter valued at about $180,000.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

Shares of MUE stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, hitting $12.61. The stock had a trading volume of 455 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,081. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 12-month low of $12.10 and a 12-month high of $15.69. The business has a 50 day moving average of $12.94 and a 200 day moving average of $13.72.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Company Profile (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.