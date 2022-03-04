BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.
NYSE:MUE opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
