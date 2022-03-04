BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0525 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 1st. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend by 2.3% over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II alerts:

NYSE:MUE opened at $12.66 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $15.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.72.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 10.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,020 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 5.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 44,729 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II in the third quarter worth about $1,385,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after acquiring an additional 11,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,528 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,456,000 after buying an additional 55,555 shares during the last quarter.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II (Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.