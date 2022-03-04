BlackRock Inc. Sells 372 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

BlackRock Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 372 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 28,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,685,000 after acquiring an additional 6,212 shares during the period. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 62,353.3% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 28,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,655,000 after acquiring an additional 28,059 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $124.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $132.48. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $116.25 and a 12-month high of $144.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

