BlackRock Inc. Reduces Holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its holdings in urban-gro, Inc. (NASDAQ:UGRO – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 20,636 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in urban-gro were worth $274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in urban-gro by 128.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after buying an additional 207,271 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in urban-gro during the third quarter worth about $1,735,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 77.4% during the third quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 122,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after acquiring an additional 53,309 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in urban-gro during the second quarter worth about $538,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in urban-gro by 33.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 51,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 13,061 shares during the last quarter. 20.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Small Cap Consu reissued a “buy” rating on shares of urban-gro in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ:UGRO opened at $8.37 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.45. urban-gro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.75 and a 1-year high of $17.30.

In related news, CEO Bradley John Nattrass sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.96, for a total transaction of $164,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.60% of the company’s stock.

urban-gro, Inc operates as an engineering design services company that integrates complex environmental equipment systems to create indoor cultivation facilities for the commercial horticulture market the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers engineering and design services, including cultivation space programming, integrated cultivation design, and full-facility mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering; training services ranging from equipment standard operating procedure libraries to staff training sessions; facility and equipment commissioning services; program overview and pricing; and related-party hardware and software platforms.

