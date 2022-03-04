BlackRock Inc. Purchases 5,337 Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Rating) by 21.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 18.7% during the third quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 474,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after acquiring an additional 74,592 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 67.9% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 376,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,533,000 after buying an additional 152,186 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 214,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,447,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AVDL opened at $7.62 on Friday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $4.93 and a 52 week high of $11.59. The company has a quick ratio of 11.70, a current ratio of 11.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.20. The firm has a market cap of $446.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.74 and a beta of 1.03.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

