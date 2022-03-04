BlackRock Inc. Increases Stock Position in Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC)

BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 30,495 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,494 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Community West Bancshares were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community West Bancshares by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 108,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,459,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWBC opened at $13.74 on Friday. Community West Bancshares has a 12 month low of $10.24 and a 12 month high of $14.62. The company has a market cap of $118.38 million, a P/E ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.06). Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community West Bancshares will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. Community West Bancshares’s payout ratio is 18.67%.

Separately, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Community West Bancshares in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Community West Bancshares is a bank holding company for Community West Bank, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. Its products and services include checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts and fixed rate, fixed maturity certificates of deposits, cash management products, and lending products.

