BlackRock Inc. Increases Holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) by 73.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,732 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Precision Drilling were worth $260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling in the second quarter worth about $271,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $352,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth approximately $415,000. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 11.9% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,074 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $408,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Precision Drilling by 20.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 2,306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PDS shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$75.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet raised Precision Drilling from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Precision Drilling from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Precision Drilling from C$65.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Precision Drilling from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.73.

PDS stock opened at $58.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $780.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Precision Drilling Co. has a 52 week low of $19.65 and a 52 week high of $60.16.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS – Get Rating) (TSE:PD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $295.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.08 million. Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.90% and a negative net margin of 18.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.10) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Precision Drilling Co. will post -1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

