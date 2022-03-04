BlackRock Inc. Cuts Stake in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

BlackRock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Landmark Bancorp were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 97.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Landmark Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $900,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after purchasing an additional 5,625 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 40,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 18,380 shares during the last quarter. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ LARK opened at $27.27 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $28.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $136.30 million, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.42. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.38 and a 52-week high of $31.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 16th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. This is an increase from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Landmark Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.32%.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

