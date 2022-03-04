BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:EGF)

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.041 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th.
Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund stock opened at $11.56 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund has a 1 year low of $11.45 and a 1 year high of $13.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.43.
About BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund
