Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BLN. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Blackline Safety from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James set a C$11.50 target price on shares of Blackline Safety and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.67.

The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The company has a market capitalization of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.72.

Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.17) by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$19.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$16.35 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Safety Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Blackline Safety news, Director Cody Slater purchased 18,000 shares of Blackline Safety stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$6.00 per share, with a total value of C$108,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,449,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,695,908. Insiders have sold a total of 4,200 shares of company stock valued at $25,723 over the last three months.

About Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN)

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

