Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Sets New 12-Month High at $72.82

Black Hills Co. (NYSE:BKH – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $72.82 and last traded at $72.78, with a volume of 454694 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $71.54.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BKH shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Black Hills from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 26th. Mizuho raised shares of Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.56. The stock has a market cap of $4.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.45.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were paid a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Black Hills in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,981,000. BancFirst Trust & Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Black Hills during the fourth quarter worth $213,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Black Hills by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,242,515 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $652,247,000 after acquiring an additional 404,234 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its position in Black Hills by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,050 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Black Hills by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 349,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,670,000 after buying an additional 48,145 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.63% of the company’s stock.
Black Hills Company Profile (NYSE:BKH)
Black Hills Corp. is a diversified energy company. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, Mining, and Corporate and Other. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in South Dakota, Wyoming, Colorado, and Montana.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Black Hills (BKH)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
Receive News & Ratings for Black Hills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Hills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.