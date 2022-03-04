Bitcoin Rhodium (XRC) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26,253.00

Bitcoin Rhodium (CURRENCY:XRC) traded flat against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. One Bitcoin Rhodium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $2.09 or 0.00006552 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Rhodium has traded flat against the US dollar. Bitcoin Rhodium has a market capitalization of $2.58 million and $26,253.00 worth of Bitcoin Rhodium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

MB8 Coin (MB8) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000071 BTC.

MotaCoin (MOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000014 BTC.

x42 Protocol (X42) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Impleum (IMPL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ultra Clear (UCR) traded up 36.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Fanaticos Cash (FCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,179.60 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Diplexcoin (DLX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Profile

XRC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

X13

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Rhodium’s total supply is 1,316,162 coins and its circulating supply is 1,236,162 coins. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official Twitter account is @xrhodium_xrc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Rhodium’s official website is www.bitcoinrh.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Rhodium is /r/BitcoinRhodium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Rhodium is a new crypto commodity, rare, limited and resistant cryptocurrency to store value for the future. It aims to provide not just a payment method, but a real, valuable commodity, which will become a prosperous investment element along with BTC. Bitcoin Rhodium uses its unique blockchain with a total supply of 2.1 million XRC. It is programmed in C# language and is POW only. All long-term holders are eligible for the Strong Hands program which guarantees significant ROI every 3-month cycle. P2P Bitcoin Rhodium-Metals Market which will connect the crypto world with the world of traditional investment is currently being developed to reinforce Bitcoin Rhodium’s use case. “

Bitcoin Rhodium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Rhodium directly using US dollars.

