Bitcoin Confidential (BC) Price Hits $0.0000

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded down 17.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 4th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Confidential has traded down 24% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $263,795.35 and approximately $4,351.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00010144 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ThunderCore (TT) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.69 or 0.00222410 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000440 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000008 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0606 or 0.00000149 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Confidential using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.