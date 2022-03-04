Bitcoin Atom (BCA) Price Up 0.2% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Atom (CURRENCY:BCA) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 4th. Bitcoin Atom has a total market capitalization of $864,005.20 and approximately $420.00 worth of Bitcoin Atom was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Atom coin can now be bought for $0.0469 or 0.00000121 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Atom has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 15.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EDRCoin (EDRC) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000020 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom Coin Profile

Bitcoin Atom (CRYPTO:BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Atom’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,418,931 coins. Bitcoin Atom’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoinatom . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Atom is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Atom’s official website is bitcoinatom.io . Bitcoin Atom’s official Twitter account is @atombitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Atom is a SegWit enabled Bitcoin fork that uses the SHA256 algorithm and is secured by utilizing the so-called hybrid consensus: both PoW and PoS. The BCA will also be using the lightning network swaps allowing for instant off-chain atomic swaps, which are cheaper and more useful for smaller transactions and have better privacy properties. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Atom

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Atom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Atom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Atom using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

