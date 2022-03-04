Biswap Market Cap Achieves $71.95 Million (BSW)

Biswap (CURRENCY:BSW) traded down 6.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. One Biswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.38 or 0.00000955 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Biswap has a total market capitalization of $71.95 million and $3.89 million worth of Biswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Biswap has traded down 6.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001813 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.75 or 0.00042529 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,602.89 or 0.06607370 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,447.02 or 1.00135323 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.73 or 0.00045000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.71 or 0.00047492 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002882 BTC.

Biswap Profile

Biswap’s total supply is 213,990,759 coins and its circulating supply is 191,187,923 coins. Biswap’s official Twitter account is @Biswap_DEX

Biswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Biswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Biswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Biswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

