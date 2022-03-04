Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) PT Raised to C$9.00

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Rating) had its price target raised by CIBC from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BIR. Cormark lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$10.00 price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy in a report on Thursday, February 10th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$7.50 to C$8.75 in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Birchcliff Energy from C$10.50 to C$10.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$8.56.

Shares of TSE BIR opened at C$7.03 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.54, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of C$1.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$6.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.46. Birchcliff Energy has a 52-week low of C$2.54 and a 52-week high of C$7.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Birchcliff Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.20%.

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play, as well as other assets located in the Peace River Arch area of Alberta.

