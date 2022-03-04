BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Bought by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 34.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,288 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 589 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in BioNTech were worth $625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioNTech in the 3rd quarter valued at $293,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in BioNTech in the third quarter valued at $1,226,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management raised its position in shares of BioNTech by 4.6% in the third quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 3,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $976,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $387,000. 15.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BNTX opened at $142.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of -0.69. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $182.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $259.12. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $90.29 and a 1-year high of $464.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.76 and a quick ratio of 2.68.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BNTX shares. TheStreet downgraded BioNTech from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BioNTech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Berenberg Bank set a $400.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $341.00 to $349.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of BioNTech from $366.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BioNTech presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $271.00.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is involved in the developing of FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase I clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase I/II trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115 in a Phase I trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116 for non-small cell lung cancer.It also develops neoantigen specific immunotherapies, such as Autogene cevumeran (BNT122), which is in Phase II clinical trial for first-line melanoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trial to treat multiple solid tumors; mRNA intratumoral immunotherapy comprising SAR441000 that is in Phase I clinical trial for solid tumors; and BNT141 and BNT142 to treat multiple solid tumors.

