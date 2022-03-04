BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Aegis started coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company.

BVXV opened at $1.20 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.47. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $4.60. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BVXV. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 27,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 51,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 10,071 shares in the last quarter. 2.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of immunomodulation therapies for infectious diseases. It focuses on M-001, a novel flu vaccine candidate that was designed to provide multi-strain and multi-season protection against current and future, seasonal and pandemic influenza.

