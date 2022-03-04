Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.
BNGO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.83.
A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.
Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Bionano Genomics (BNGO)
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
- The Analysts See Value In Dutch Bros Inc.
Receive News & Ratings for Bionano Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bionano Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.