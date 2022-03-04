Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Bionano Genomics had a negative net margin of 390.68% and a negative return on equity of 22.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. Bionano Genomics updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

BNGO opened at $1.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.39 and a 200-day moving average of $4.03. The company has a market capitalization of $575.48 million, a P/E ratio of -8.29 and a beta of 1.91. Bionano Genomics has a 1-year low of $1.63 and a 1-year high of $9.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bionano Genomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of Bionano Genomics in a research note on Thursday, December 30th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BNGO. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 654.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,667,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446,774 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 160,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 102,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in shares of Bionano Genomics in the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Bionano Genomics by 368.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 39,932 shares during the last quarter. 25.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bionano Genomics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Bionano Genomics, Inc is a life sciences instrumentation company, which focuses on genome analysis space. The firm engages in the development and marketing of Saphyr system, a platform for ultra-sensitive and ultra-specific structural variation detection that enables researchers and clinicians to accelerate the search for new diagnostics and therapeutic targets and to streamline cytogenetics.

