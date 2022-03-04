Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada to “Outperform”

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report released on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $248.00 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $227.00.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BIIB. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Biogen from $344.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered Biogen from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $260.00 to $238.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Biogen from $324.00 to $276.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Biogen from $335.00 to $305.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Biogen from $390.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $292.41.

BIIB traded down $0.66 during trading on Thursday, reaching $210.57. 9,904 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,406. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Biogen has a 52 week low of $200.36 and a 52 week high of $468.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $225.02 and a 200 day moving average of $260.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.45.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.02. Biogen had a return on equity of 26.30% and a net margin of 14.17%. The company had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.58 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Biogen will post 15.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 300.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 651,320 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,534,000 after acquiring an additional 488,764 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Biogen by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 3,120 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 40.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 36,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,582,000 after buying an additional 10,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 95,552.6% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 18,174 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,293,000 after buying an additional 18,155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.10% of the company’s stock.

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. It offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for the treatment of multiple sclerosis, SPINRAZA for the treatment of spinal muscular atrophy, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

