Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CFO John R. Rettig Sells 2,442 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CFO John R. Rettig sold 2,442 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total transaction of $583,027.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of Bill.com stock traded down $15.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $218.58. The company had a trading volume of 2,362,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,701,136. The company’s 50-day moving average is $212.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.87. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.58 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 54.69% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. Sell-side analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 89.1% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

BILL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 target price on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.25.

About Bill.com (Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

