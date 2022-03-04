Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 6,429 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NYSE:BILL opened at $218.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BILL. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $296.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $209.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

