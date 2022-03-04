Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) CEO Rene A. Lacerte Sells 6,429 Shares

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 6,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.75, for a total value of $1,534,923.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
NYSE:BILL opened at $218.58 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.23 and a beta of 2.25. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $128.00 and a twelve month high of $348.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $212.19 and a 200-day moving average of $254.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The business had revenue of $156.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 2,283.3% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Bill.com by 89.1% during the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 33.1% in the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.
About Bill.com (Get Rating)
Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.
