Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Hits New 52-Week Low on Disappointing Earnings

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday following a weaker than expected earnings announcement. The stock traded as low as $27.74 and last traded at $27.97, with a volume of 186327 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

The company reported ($4.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. Bilibili’s revenue was up 50.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share.

Get Bilibili alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on BILI. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Bilibili from $120.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.54.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,794,256 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new stake in Bilibili in the 3rd quarter valued at $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Bilibili by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after buying an additional 173,508 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in Bilibili by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 11,499 shares during the period. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in Bilibili by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,259,000 after buying an additional 281,478 shares during the period. 47.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.18.

Bilibili Company Profile (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.