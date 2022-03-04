B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Price Target Cut to $32.00

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 6.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BGS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th.

BGS opened at $30.13 on Wednesday. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $27.78 and a fifty-two week high of $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.70.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in B&G Foods by 8.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,280,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,014,000 after buying an additional 102,810 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in B&G Foods by 11.8% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,209,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in B&G Foods by 269.9% during the third quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in B&G Foods by 5.5% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 47,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,413,000 after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in B&G Foods by 8.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

