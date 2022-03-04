B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.700-$1.850 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.030. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.07 billion-$2.13 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.11 billion.B&G Foods also updated its FY22 guidance to $1.70-1.85 EPS.

Several research firms have commented on BGS. Piper Sandler cut shares of B&G Foods from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a report on Wednesday.

BGS stock traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.13. 1,160,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 936,425. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 3.11. B&G Foods has a 52 week low of $27.78 and a 52 week high of $36.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.18 and a beta of 0.35.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.03). B&G Foods had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The business had revenue of $571.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $591.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that B&G Foods will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.31%. B&G Foods’s payout ratio is 146.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $255,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter valued at $307,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $302,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

