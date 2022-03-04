Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Beyond Meat Inc. is a food company. It manufactures, markets and sells plant-based meat products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love and The Cookout Classic brand names. Beyond Meat Inc. is based in El Segundo, California. “

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

BYND has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $50.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $64.00 to $50.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. HSBC raised shares of Beyond Meat from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $59.00 to $45.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $75.42.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $46.41 on Tuesday. Beyond Meat has a one year low of $41.33 and a one year high of $160.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a quick ratio of 12.92 and a current ratio of 15.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.11 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $60.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.08.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($1.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.56). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 39.19% and a negative return on equity of 74.76%. The business had revenue of $100.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Beyond Meat’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Teri L. Witteman sold 7,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.26, for a total value of $506,368.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,559,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,948,000 after buying an additional 174,778 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,459,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,896,000 after buying an additional 231,029 shares during the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 2,012,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,870,000 after buying an additional 185,045 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 126.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 967,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,866,000 after buying an additional 541,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Beyond Meat by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 825,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,814,000 after buying an additional 5,241 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.18% of the company’s stock.

About Beyond Meat (Get Rating)

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage brands, and frozen meat, namely, Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Beyond Meat (BYND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.