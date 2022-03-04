Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Issues Earnings Results

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The technology retailer reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $16.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.54 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.58% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.48 earnings per share.

NYSE BBY opened at $108.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.42. Best Buy has a 1 year low of $85.58 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.86.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Best Buy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.13%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Best Buy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $134.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.88.

In other Best Buy news, insider Damien Harmon sold 365 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.72, for a total value of $37,127.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BBY. Center for Financial Planning Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 6.7% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 1,890 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Best Buy by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,839 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Best Buy by 69.8% during the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,243 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Best Buy during the fourth quarter worth about $395,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Best Buy by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 44,338 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $4,505,000 after purchasing an additional 3,979 shares in the last quarter. 79.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the provision of consumer technology products and services. It operates through two business segments: Domestic and International. The Domestic segment includes operations in all states, districts, and territories of the U.S., operating under various brand names, including Best Buy, Best Buy Mobile, Geek Squad, Magnolia Audio Video, Napster, and Pacific Sales.

