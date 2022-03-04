Berry (NASDAQ:BRY) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 28,853 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 371,231 shares.The stock last traded at $10.04 and had previously closed at $10.02.

The firm has a market capitalization of $798.47 million, a P/E ratio of -49.90 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.24.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Berry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -119.99%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Berry during the first quarter worth $63,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Berry during the first quarter valued at about $216,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in Berry by 30.1% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 42,778 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 9,895 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Berry by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,631,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $24,406,000 after buying an additional 63,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry by 7.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,178,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $7,917,000 after buying an additional 78,774 shares in the last quarter. 96.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Berry (NASDAQ:BRY)

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

