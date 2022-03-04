Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.33.

About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting plc provides consulting services to the asset and wealth management industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company offers services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions consulting, operations and outsourcing, front office IT, enterprise IT, customer relationship management and distribution, digital transformation, client service and reporting, compliance and regulation, data management, and product development.

