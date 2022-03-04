Berenberg Bank Reaffirms Buy Rating for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM)

Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (LON:AFM – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 470 ($6.31) price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 44.17% from the company’s previous close.
Shares of Alpha Financial Markets Consulting stock opened at GBX 326 ($4.37) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of £366.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41. Alpha Financial Markets Consulting has a 52-week low of GBX 252 ($3.38) and a 52-week high of GBX 495.61 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 424.87 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 387.33.
About Alpha Financial Markets Consulting (Get Rating)
Recommended Stories
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Financial Markets Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.