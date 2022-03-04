Berenberg Bank Lowers Senior (LON:SNR) Price Target to GBX 150

Senior (LON:SNR – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 180 ($2.42) to GBX 150 ($2.01) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 21.36% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 160 ($2.15) target price on shares of Senior in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 137 ($1.84) price target on shares of Senior in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Senior has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 113.95 ($1.53).

Senior stock opened at GBX 123.60 ($1.66) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.75, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 138.99. The firm has a market cap of £518.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.68. Senior has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.34) and a 52-week high of GBX 186.71 ($2.51).

In other Senior news, insider Ian King bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 142 ($1.91) per share, with a total value of £142,000 ($190,527.30).

Senior plc designs, manufactures, and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the aerospace, defense, land vehicle, and power and energy markets worldwide. The company operates in two divisions, Aerospace and Flexonics. The Aerospace division offers high-pressure and low-pressure engineered ducting systems, engineered control bellows, assemblies, and sensors; precision-machined and fabricated engine components; fluid systems ducting and control products; and precision-machined airframe components and assemblies.

