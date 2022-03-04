Berenberg Bank Increases Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €155.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($129.21) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Get Rheinmetall alerts:

RNMBY stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rheinmetall Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rheinmetall and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.