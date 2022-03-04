Berenberg Bank Increases Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY) Price Target to €155.00

Rheinmetall (OTCMKTS:RNMBY – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €115.00 ($129.21) to €155.00 ($174.16) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €110.00 ($123.60) to €121.00 ($135.96) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. AlphaValue raised Rheinmetall from a “reduce” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rheinmetall from €121.00 ($135.96) to €122.00 ($137.08) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th.
RNMBY stock opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. Rheinmetall has a twelve month low of $17.56 and a twelve month high of $35.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.
Rheinmetall AG operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production of automotive components and defense equipment. It operates through the following segments: Defence and Automotive. The Defence segment offers vehicle, infantry equipment, protection and weapon systems, air defense systems, function sequence networking as well as simulation hardware and software.
