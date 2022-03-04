Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC)

Investment analysts at Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of MTech Acquisition (LON:MTEC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a GBX 75 ($1.01) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of MTEC opened at GBX 51 ($0.68) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.08, a quick ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. MTech Acquisition has a twelve month low of GBX 37.20 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 150 ($2.01). The firm has a market capitalization of £75.52 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96.

In other MTech Acquisition news, insider Joanne Carolyn Lake purchased 20,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 48 ($0.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,999.84 ($13,417.20).

MTech Acquisition Corp. is a check company, which engages in the acquisition, through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, recapitalization, and other similar business transaction. It intends to focus on businesses ancillary to the cannabis industry, with a particular sector including compliance, business intelligence, brand development, and media.

