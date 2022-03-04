Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $75.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.01 million. Benefitfocus’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share.

Shares of BNFT stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $339.65 million, a P/E ratio of -8.76 and a beta of 1.61. Benefitfocus has a 1-year low of $9.25 and a 1-year high of $15.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.84.

BNFT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Benefitfocus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Benefitfocus from $13.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Benefitfocus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.25.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 252,442 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 90,339 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 67,406 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 3,098 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $674,000 after acquiring an additional 1,346 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Benefitfocus by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,958 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.08% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans. The Benefitfocus Platform has a multi-tenant architecture and a user-friendly interface designed for employees to access their benefits in one place. The company’s solutions support medical benefit plans and non-medical benefits, such as dental, life, disability insurance, income protection, digital health, and financial wellness.

