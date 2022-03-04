Benchmark Upgrades Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) to Buy

Benchmark upgraded shares of Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has $44.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock.

ATHM has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Autohome from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Autohome from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Autohome in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock. CLSA lowered their price target on shares of Autohome from $43.50 to $37.20 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Autohome from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $61.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.52.

Get Autohome alerts:

Shares of ATHM opened at $29.00 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.22. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.96 and its 200-day moving average is $37.01. Autohome has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $117.74.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The information services provider reported $3.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $3.17. The company had revenue of $265.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.90 million. Autohome had a net margin of 29.63% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The company’s revenue was down 30.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.52 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Autohome will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a yield of 1.95%. Autohome’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.84%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATHM. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in Autohome by 191.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 990 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Autohome in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Autohome by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Autohome by 79.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,825 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Autohome by 32.0% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,631 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.66% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Company Profile (Get Rating)

Autohome, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development, operation, and maintenance of mobile applications and automobile websites. It offers used vehicles and new car dealer listings. Autohome provides professionally produced and user-generated content, a comprehensive automobile library and extensive automobile listing information to automobile consumers, covering the entire car purchase and ownership cycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Autohome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autohome and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.