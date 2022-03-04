Benchmark Cuts Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Price Target to $75.00

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities researchers at Benchmark from $86.00 to $75.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Benchmark’s target price indicates a potential upside of 186.15% from the company’s previous close.

BILI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Bilibili from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bilibili from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bilibili currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.63.

NASDAQ:BILI traded down $1.57 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,815,684. Bilibili has a fifty-two week low of $27.20 and a fifty-two week high of $136.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $36.61 and its 200-day moving average is $59.18.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($4.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($3.58). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 31.83% and a negative return on equity of 27.36%. The business had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 50.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -2.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Bilibili by 49,499.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,799,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794,256 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Bilibili during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $569,908,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 14.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,405,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,011,000 after acquiring an additional 173,508 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Bilibili by 60.4% in the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 30,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after acquiring an additional 11,499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bilibili by 105.6% in the third quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 547,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,259,000 after acquiring an additional 281,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.44% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili, Inc is a holding company, which represents the iconic brand of online entertainment for young generations in China. It offers a wide array of content serving young generations’ diverse interests. The firm enables broad video-based content consumption scenarios centered around professional user generated videos, or professional user generated videos (PUGV), supplemented with live broadcasting, occupationally generated videos, or occupationally generated videos (OGV), and more.

