BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF) Short Interest Update

BellRock Brands Inc. (OTCMKTS:DXBRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,800 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the January 31st total of 45,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days.

Shares of BellRock Brands stock remained flat at $$0.00 during trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. BellRock Brands has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $0.32.

About BellRock Brands

Bellrock Brands, Inc engages in the provision of cannabis consumer packaged goods. Its portfolio includes Mary’s Brands, Dixie, Rebel Coast, and Défoncé. The company was founded on October 31, 2020 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

