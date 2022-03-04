Belden (NYSE:BDC) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Belden from $68.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Belden from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Belden from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Shares of NYSE BDC opened at $56.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. Belden has a 52 week low of $40.66 and a 52 week high of $68.87. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. Belden had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 23.96%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Belden will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.18%.

In other news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total value of $219,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 22.1% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 164,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,579,000 after purchasing an additional 29,705 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Belden by 1.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,343,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $68,012,000 after purchasing an additional 19,427 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,464,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Belden by 66.2% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 25,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH acquired a new stake in Belden in the third quarter valued at approximately $616,000. 98.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

