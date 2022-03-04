BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.40

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.40 and last traded at $178.40, with a volume of 2480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.
The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.70.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.
BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)
BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BeiGene (BGNE)
- 3 Stocks Getting Upgrades
- 3 Inflation-Busting Commodity Stock Investments
- 3 Blue Chip Bargain Stocks to Buy Now
- It’s Time To Walk, No Run, Away From Okta
- Best Buy Is One Of The Best Value Stocks Right Now
Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.