BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $178.40

Shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $178.40 and last traded at $178.40, with a volume of 2480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $185.19.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on BGNE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $360.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com cut BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.60.

The company has a market capitalization of $18.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $231.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $302.70.

In other news, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.14, for a total value of $417,210.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 8.3% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 32,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,693,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in BeiGene by 15.5% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 38,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,824,000 after purchasing an additional 5,104 shares during the period. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in BeiGene in the third quarter valued at $293,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BeiGene by 1.4% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 27,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,934,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in BeiGene by 2.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 217,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.57% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Company Profile (NASDAQ:BGNE)

BeiGene Ltd. is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of innovative molecularly targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer. It focuses on Zanubrutinib (BGB-3111), Tislelizumab (BGB-A317), and Pamiparib (BGB-290). The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V.

