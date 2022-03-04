Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust (NYSE:BME – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 1,426 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after buying an additional 1,232 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 19,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $913,000 after buying an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Finally, TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,191,000.

Shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust stock opened at $43.65 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust has a twelve month low of $40.75 and a twelve month high of $49.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.82.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.213 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

About BlackRock Health Sciences Trust

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust is a closed-end investment fund. Its investment objective is to provide total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on March 31, 2005 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

