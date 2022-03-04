Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Sells 1,485 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 610 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,485 shares during the period. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $32,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1,440.3% in the 3rd quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 69,283 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,259,000 after acquiring an additional 64,785 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,201,164 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $63,193,000 after buying an additional 24,340 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC now owns 65,486 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,083,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 408.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,264,300 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $59,485,000 after buying an additional 1,015,600 shares during the period. Finally, Palouse Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,276,000. 55.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance stock opened at $46.72 on Friday. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52 week low of $43.62 and a 52 week high of $57.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.55.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.33. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.76% and a return on equity of 20.28%. The firm had revenue of $33.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.87 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.74%.

WBA has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. UBS Group raised their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.15.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of drug store services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Pharmacy USA and Retail Pharmacy International. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment consists of the Walgreens business, which includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, and mail and central specialty pharmacy services.

