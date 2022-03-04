Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 17.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $81,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OTIS. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 4.6% during the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC now owns 52,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.0% in the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.0% in the third quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC grew its stake in Otis Worldwide by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Otis Worldwide stock opened at $79.18 on Friday. Otis Worldwide Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.76 and a fifty-two week high of $92.84. The company has a market capitalization of $33.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $82.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.32.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 39.58% and a net margin of 8.71%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.22%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

