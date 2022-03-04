Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. Boosts Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. grew its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 59.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 549 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc.’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $46,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 169.9% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 1,202.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $405,000 after acquiring an additional 5,169 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 10.4% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 16,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares in the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 9.5% in the third quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:LIT opened at $73.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $79.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.23. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.88 and a fifty-two week high of $97.13.

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

