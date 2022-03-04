Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Bought by Value Partners Investments Inc.

Value Partners Investments Inc. lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Becton, Dickinson and accounts for approximately 3.3% of Value Partners Investments Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Value Partners Investments Inc. owned 0.06% of Becton, Dickinson and worth $41,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 226 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,955 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $972,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,204 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,246,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,824 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 233 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $58,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 841 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.70, for a total value of $228,499.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,199 shares of company stock valued at $6,778,721 in the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler downgraded Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $285.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $277.14.

Shares of BDX traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $275.27. The stock had a trading volume of 81,259 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,633. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $262.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $253.12. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $235.13 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The firm has a market cap of $78.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.79. Becton, Dickinson and had a return on equity of 14.87% and a net margin of 8.75%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.55 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the medical instruments supplier to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. Becton, Dickinson and’s payout ratio is 60.21%.

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

