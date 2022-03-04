Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN) Shares Gap Up to $19.39

The Beauty Health Company (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $19.39, but opened at $19.89. Beauty Health shares last traded at $19.75, with a volume of 5,948 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SKIN. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Beauty Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Beauty Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 26th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Beauty Health in a report on Thursday, December 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Get Beauty Health alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.89 and its 200 day moving average is $22.66.

Beauty Health (NASDAQ:SKIN – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $77.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.90 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 106.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Beauty Health Company will post 0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Beauty Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,083,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 436.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 682,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,484,000 after acquiring an additional 555,158 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Beauty Health by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 6,251,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,046,000 after acquiring an additional 4,370,217 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Beauty Health by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 44,573 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Beauty Health by 155.3% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 120,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,907,000 after purchasing an additional 73,187 shares in the last quarter. 62.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beauty Health Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIN)

Edge Systems, LLC designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells aesthetic technologies and products. It offers hydradermabrasion system that enhances the skin to cleanse, exfoliate, extract, and hydrate simultaneously; Hydraglucan Intense Hydration Booster, a customization for the HydraFacial treatment exfoliates the skin by improving cell renewal and delivers ingredients, including hyaluronic acid, glucan, and betaine to hydrate the skin and provide anti-aging benefits; HydraFacial Daily Essentials, which provides detoxification, rejuvenation, and protection of skin; crystal microdermabrasion systems; and light emitting diode systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beauty Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beauty Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.