Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $44.33.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BAYRY. Citigroup upgraded Bayer Aktiengesellschaft from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, AlphaValue raised Bayer Aktiengesellschaft to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

Shares of BAYRY traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.90. 1,102,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 618,928. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $12.45 and a 1 year high of $17.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.60 and its 200-day moving average is $14.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.13.

Bayer AG engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of products in the areas of health care, nutrition and high-tech materials. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, Animal Health and Covestro. The Pharmaceuticals segment engages in the development, production and marketing of prescription products for cardiology and women’s health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology and ophthalmology; diagnostic imaging equipment and the necessary contrast agents.

