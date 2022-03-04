Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Bank of America

Bank of America started coverage on shares of Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $100.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

BAX has been the subject of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set an overweight rating for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Baxter International from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Baxter International from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.71.

Baxter International stock opened at $85.19 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.62. Baxter International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $89.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $85.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.84.

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.35 billion. Baxter International had a net margin of 10.04% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baxter International will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. Baxter International’s payout ratio is 44.27%.

In other news, CAO Brian Stevens sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $213,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Garrison Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 3.4% in the third quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 2.6% in the third quarter. Community Financial Services Group LLC now owns 5,917 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $476,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 140.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 1.2% in the third quarter. Birmingham Capital Management Co. Inc. AL now owns 17,462 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baxter International by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 3,705 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International, Inc provides a portfolio of essential renal and hospital products, including acute and chronic dialysis, sterile IV solutions, infusion systems and devices, parenteral nutrition therapies, premixed and oncolytic injectable, bio surgery products and anesthetics, drug reconstitution systems and pharmacy automation, software, and services.

