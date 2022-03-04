Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.470-$0.550 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Bath & Body Works also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.300-$4.700 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $86.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $90.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $80.28.

Shares of BBWI traded down $2.32 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $49.82. The stock had a trading volume of 5,085,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,555,809. Bath & Body Works has a 1 year low of $42.62 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm has a market cap of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.95 and its 200 day moving average is $65.28.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.13% and a negative return on equity of 125.13%. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bath & Body Works will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is presently 16.26%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the 4th quarter worth approximately $290,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,608 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. 92.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

