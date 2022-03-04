Barrington Research Weighs in on Gray Television, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:GTN)

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) – Analysts at Barrington Research increased their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Gray Television in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.25 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.23. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Gray Television’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.87 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.50 EPS.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 25th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $721.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $687.25 million. Gray Television had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 3.73%. Gray Television’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.22 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GTN. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Gray Television from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Gray Television from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

Shares of NYSE GTN opened at $24.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.33, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.49 and a 200-day moving average of $21.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 3.11. Gray Television has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $25.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Gray Television’s payout ratio is 82.05%.

In related news, CFO James C. Ryan sold 50,000 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total value of $1,187,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Lawrence Smith sold 44,300 shares of Gray Television stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total transaction of $1,055,226.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GTN. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 538.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,326,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,741,000 after buying an additional 1,118,789 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 1,435.6% during the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 391,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,169,000 after buying an additional 366,319 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 39.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,256,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,451,000 after buying an additional 354,405 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,778,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,849,000 after buying an additional 305,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gray Television by 10.5% during the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,037,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,316,000 after buying an additional 289,231 shares during the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gray Television, Inc is a television broadcasting company, which engages in owning and operating television stations and digital assets in markets throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Broadcasting, and Production Companies. The Broadcasting segment operates television stations located across local markets in the United States.

