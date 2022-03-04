Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI) Price Target Increased to $108.00 by Analysts at Roth Capital

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Roth Capital from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Barrett Business Services from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Barrett Business Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

NASDAQ:BBSI traded up $2.32 on Thursday, hitting $73.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 898 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,988. Barrett Business Services has a one year low of $57.76 and a one year high of $86.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $552.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.24.

Barrett Business Services (NASDAQ:BBSI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Barrett Business Services had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 17.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barrett Business Services will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Barrett Business Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

In other news, Director Vincent P. Price bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $66.25 per share, with a total value of $99,375.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BBSI. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 14,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 2,535 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Barrett Business Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 52,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,811,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Barrett Business Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $444,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 160,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,633,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Barrett Business Services by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barrett Business Services, Inc engages in the provision of business management solutions for small and mid-sized companies. It develops management platform that integrates a knowledge-based approach from the management consulting industry with tools from the human resource outsourcing industry. It focuses on professional employer, and staffing and recruiting services.

